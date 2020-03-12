BYU cancels classes March 13-17 due to COVID-19

BYU announced over Twitter that all class on March 13, 16 and 17 are canceled in alignment with COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Church Education System on Wednesday night.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Consistent with the CES guidelines issued last night, Brigham Young University has made the following decisions. Classes on March 13, 16 & 17 are canceled. All courses at BYU & its Salt Lake Center, will resume March 18 through remote instruction. — BYU (@BYU) March 12, 2020



BYU stated that since some courses cannot reasonably meet remotely, college deans will communicate with their departments about any specific exceptions.

Students are encouraged to consider leaving campus and returning home to finish winter semester through remote coursework.

“We recognize individual circumstances may not allow this. Services and on-campus housing will continue to be available for those who choose to remain,” reads the tweet.

More information can be found on the BYU coronavirus page.