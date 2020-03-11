General Conference to be held virtually in light of COVID-19 outbreak

All sessions of the April 2020 General Conference sessions will be held virtually according to a letter from the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles released Wednesday morning.

In the letter, Church leaders said they hope to prevent further spreading of COVID-19. “We have counseled with worldwide governmental, ecclesiastical and medical leaders and have prayerfully considered the current circumstances,” the letter reads. “We want to be good global citizens and do what we can to control this contagious illness.”

General Authorities, their spouses, necessary technicians, the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and all its musicians will still attend General Conference in the Conference Center.

Anyone with tickets for the conference will not be admitted into the Conference Center.

Leaders will also not permit public gatherings “in stake centers or meetinghouses in areas where contagion is a concern.”

The Church is also postponing all “large gatherings,” including stake conferences and leadership meetings in areas affected by the outbreak, including Asia, Asia North, Europe, Europe East and all areas in the United States and Canada. Weekly worship services will continue; however, although local leaders in some areas of Europe and Asia have already opted to reduce the worship service to one hour instead of two.

The announcement was made the same day the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

This is a developing story. Updates will be made as more information becomes available.