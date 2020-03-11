Some missionaries will not report to MTC amid COVID-19 outbreak

Missionaries will not report to the Provo Missionary Training Center (pictured above) or the Preston, England, Missionary Training Center to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Missionaries assigned to report to the Provo or Preston, England, Missionary Training Centers on or after March 16 will be trained remotely by video conference, the First Presidency announced in a Church news release Wednesday morning.

The move is part of the Church’s effort to protect missionaries and those with whom they interact from COVID-19.

“We believe this temporary virtual training program will help to prepare missionaries for the field while minimizing risks related to communicable disease,” the news release stated.

Missionaries will still be reporting to and departing from the Provo Missionary Training Center on Wednesday, March 11 as scheduled, according to Danish teacher Courtney Baggaley.

Missionary training centers in other locations will continue their usual operations at this time, but missionaries reporting from government-restricted locations will also be taught by video conference.

“Each missionary will receive specific information regarding the length of training, schedules and other logistics as his or her starting date approaches,” the release states. “Once missionaries complete their online training, they will travel directly to their mission assignments.”

The First Presidency said in the release that they considered the situation prayerfully and counseled with governmental, ecclesiastical and medical officials. They will monitor the situation and make further adjustments as needed.

This is a developing story. Updates will be made as more information becomes available.