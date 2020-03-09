BYU was notified by the Utah County Health Department that an individual diagnosed with COVID-19 was in attendance at the men’s basketball game between Gonzaga and BYU on Feb. 22.

BYU announced via Twitter that the health department said the diagnosed individual had mild symptoms on Feb. 22 and that the risk of transmission to others in attendance is low.

As a precaution, those that were sitting within six feet of the individual are being contacted to be warned of possible exposure. Those who were out of the range of six feet do not need to take further action, according to the Utah County Health Department.

All highly touched surfaces are regularly disinfected and health officials indicate there is no ongoing risk within the Marriot Center.

BYU will continue to assess the safety of hosting large gatherings on campus and will respond promptly with new information. University updates on COVID-19 can be found on the BYU website.