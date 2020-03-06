Church pulls non-native missionaries out of Korea

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced all non-Korean missionaries serving in South Korea will return home and be assigned to a mission in their home country.

The Church had previously asked missionaries in Korea to remain in their apartments and avoid contact with other people according to a press release from the Church. Missionaries with chronic health issues and missionaries nearing the end of their missions were also sent home in February due to the virus.

All missionaries returning home will self-isolate in their homes for 14 days as instructed by the World Health Organization.

Non-native missionaries in Mongolia were also previously transferred to other missions, and missionaries in Cambodia, Japan, Singapore and Thailand were encouraged to stay in their apartments and teach people using their phones.