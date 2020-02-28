Friday, February 28, 2020
By Emily Strong

Shannon Evans nominated for AAI award

BYU gymnastics senior Shannon Evans has been nominated for the 2020 AAI award given out by The American Athletic Inc. The award is to recognize the most outstanding female collegiate gymnast in the nation. Evans is nominated alongside 32 other gymnasts.

The AAI will narrow the field down to six finalists, and the winner of the award will be announced at the conclusion of the 2020 season. The award has been given out for over 30 years and is considered to be the Heisman Trophy of women’s gymnastics.

“I was really shocked when I was nominated. It felt a little far out of my reach as the people getting nominated were really famous collegiate gymnasts,” Evans said. “When I found out I was nominated, I just thought of all the hurt and pain — those little things make it worth it.”

Hannah Miner
Shannon Evans prepares to mount the beam during BYU’s season opener on Jan. 11. (Hannah Miner)

Evans first learned of the award at a banquet for national qualifiers after her sophomore season. The banquet honors all of the AAI nominees and the winner is announced as well. She remembered seeing the nominated athletes and remembering that they are all incredible gymnasts.

Evans started her senior year differently than expected after coming off of an injury that happened in November 2019. She only recently started competing again this season.

“When I got back into competing it was like a breath of fresh air and I was doing normal gymnastics,” Evans said. “Gymnastics was making me happy.”

Shannon Evans celebrates her vault results with teammates on March 15. (Hannah Miner)

Since her return to competing, Evans has been awarded six MRGC weekly awards, two of which were Gymnast of the Week for her all-around performance. Evans has also been awarded co-vault specialist, co-bar specialist and floor specialist of the week.

“The little bit of success that I have been able to have my senior year wasn’t what I envisioned but since being back in the all-around and being able to do what I do, it’s built my confidence,” Evans said. “It has just reminded me that I’m still Shannon and I’m still good at gymnastics.”

After the conclusion of her senior season, Evans will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in exercise and wellness from BYU before moving on to UVU to study nursing.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Top Sports Stories

Shannon Evans nominated for AAI award

Gymnastics Emily Strong - 0
BYU gymnastics senior Shannon Evans has been nominated for the 2020 AAI award given out by The American Athletic Inc.
Read more

Mark Pope brings excitement back to Cougar nation

Basketball Sydney Fleming - 0
BYU officially hired Mark Pope as the new head coach for the men's basketball team in April 2019 after former coach Dave Rose retired.
Read more

Photo Story: No. 23 BYU takes down No. 2 Gonzaga in historic event that spanned more than four days

Basketball Aaron Fitzner - 0
The hype for the No. 23 BYU vs. No. 2 Gonzaga matchup could be seen all around Provo in the days leading up to the game itself. A stretch known as "tent city" emerged outside the Marriott Center doors on the night of Wednesday, Feb. 19, as students set-up camp in hopes to get the best seats when the arena doors opened four days later on Saturday. The trail of tents stretched from the Marriott Center doors to BYU's administration building with thousands of students waiting to get their seats.
Read more

No. 23 BYU upsets No. 2 Gonzaga in first-ever ranked matchup between the two squads

Basketball Sydney Fleming - 0
No. 23 BYU men's basketball overcame the pressure to hand No. 2 Gonzaga its second overall loss this season.
Read more
- Advertisement -
Print Friendly, PDF & Email