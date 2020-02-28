Daily nutritional challenges offer students a chance to win gift cards

March is National Nutrition Month, and BYU students can win some extra money by completing daily challenges during the month.

The daily challenges are a part of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics’ campaign titled “Eat Right, Bite by Bite” and include activities like trying a new recipe, eating all three meals and going a day without drinking soda.

Each week the BYU Student Dietetics Association will randomly select two students who have completed five daily challenges to win a $25 Visa gift card, according to a press release from BYU’s College of Life Sciences.

The BYU Student Dietetics Association is promoting the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics’ daily challenges because they want to give advice and tips that are specific to college students’ demographics and cultures, according to the association’s senior class representative Gretel Tam.

“We hope that through the theme this year, ‘Eat Right, Bite by Bite,’ we can help students see how they can achieve their health goals,” she said. “Health is achieved by making small improvements every day, consistently.”

She added that the challenges can help students find a good balance in their lives.

“We don’t want to just label food as bad,” said Tam. “We want to find a balance — for students to have a healthy relationship with food.”

Students who complete five of the seven daily challenges in a week can enter to win a $25 visa gift card. (College of Life Sciences)

Any students who enter the drawing can submit an additional entry by following the BYU National Nutrition Month Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts.

Students can earn even more entries by posting a picture of themselves completing a daily challenge with the hashtag #bitebybitebyu on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. There are no limits to how many pictures can be posted for additional entries.

Eating right is important to Gretel Tam. (Gretel Tam)

“I think nutrition is important,” said BYU exercise science student Daniel Anglin. He explained that in his classes, he is learning that a healthy diet drastically reduces the risk of chronic disease.

Throughout the month of March, students can find additional resources for developing a healthy lifestyle on the BYU National Nutrition Month’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.