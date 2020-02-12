Chaz Ah You arrested on suspicion of DUI

BYU linebacker Chaz Ah You was arrested on suspicion of a DUI on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 5:13 p.m. Ah You was said to have been going 75 mph in a 35 mph zone while following closely behind other vehicles and changing lanes without signaling. The affidavit of probable cause report also cited him for reckless driving.

Police conducted an inventory search of Ah You’s vehicle and discovered two containers of alcohol — one empty and one with substance remaining — in addition to a THC vape pen found in the center console. A sobriety test was conducted at the Utah County Jail rather than alongside the vehicle of Ah You because of inclement weather. Blood and urine samples were also collected.

Ah You’s total charges include drinking in or about a vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, improper lane changes in occupied lane, reckless driving and speeding.

“Based on the reckless driving pattern I observed, Chaz was placed under arrest and an inventory search of the vehicle was performed along with the vehicle being impounded,” the police report stated.

During the testing, Ah You displayed four clues of Nystagmus — or uncontrolled eye movements. The report also stated the BYU linebacker struggled counting to 30 during two separate tests. The forensics report showed a presumptive measurable amount of alcohol in his system.

“I transported Chaz to the Utah County Jail to be charged with DUI, reckless driving, unsafe lane travel, speeding and open container,” the police report stated.

BYU wide receiver Neil Pau’u faced similar charges in July 2019 when he received a DUI. Pau’u remained enrolled in classes at BYU and was not forced to leave the BYU football team, though he did redshirt the 2019 season.

Ah You is a 6-foot-2-inch linebacker from Saratoga Springs who just finished his sophomore season with the Cougars. He recorded 24 solo tackles and 31 total tackles during the 2019 season, including one sack and one interception. The linebacker added 5.5 tackles for loss that set opponents back a total of 16 yards during his 2019 campaign.