Brad Pearce steps down as men’s tennis coach

BYU Men’s Tennis coach Brad Pearce has resigned as head coach after nearly two decades with BYU athletics.

Pearce officially resigned from his position following the men’s team match against New Mexico on Feb. 7. He started his time as an assistant coach for BYU in 2001 and took over as head coach in 2004.

During his time as a coach at BYU, he led the Cougars to two conference titles and five second-place conference finishes. He also helped the Cougars reach the NCAA Championship tournament multiple seasons. Pearce also won many coaching awards, including conference Coach of the Year twice.

Pearce played collegiate singles and doubles tennis for UCLA before his time coaching. He entered into the professional circuit after graduating and had a successful career, including a quarterfinal finish at Wimbledon, the Australian Open and the U.S. Open Championship.

He finished his career in professional tennis and returned to BYU to coach, continuing the legacy of his father, Wayne Pearce, who coached at BYU for twenty years as the men’s tennis coach. Pearce grew up in Provo watching his father coach the Cougars and went on to do the same.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to have been associated with BYU for the past 20 years,” Pearce said in a statement released by the BYU Athletics Department.

Peace thanked his colleagues and those in the athletic administration at BYU as well as the many students he’s coached over the years.

He said he is stepping back from his role as head coach for personal reasons but said he’ll “be back to the game I love in time.”

BYU Athletics Director Tom Holmoe said in the same statement, “We appreciate Brad’s two decades of service to the BYU athletic department, we are grateful for the time and effort he has given the men’s tennis program and the student-athletes who played for him over the years.”

Men’s tennis assistant coaches Aidan Carrazedo and Ron Hager will lead the team alongside BYU Varsity Club Director Robbie Bosco until a new head coach is hired.