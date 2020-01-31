First Presidency introduces new general handbook for Church leaders and members

A new handbook for leaders and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was introduced to General Authorities and General Officers of the Church on Thursday, Jan. 30.
This handbook, titled “General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” was created under the direction of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. It will only be available on the digital platform and will replace both Handbook 1 (for stake presidents and bishops) and Handbook 2 (for all other leaders).
“Its content will be updated regularly, giving it the requisite flexibility to help thousands of leaders around the world adapt the Church’s various programs, policies and procedures to their circumstances with loving, pastoral care,” according to the Church’s news release.
Mike Chapman has served in church leadership callings for over 20 years in Queen Creek, Arizona. He said the inspired guidance from the handbooks has helped him in his goal to be a better husband and father.