First Presidency introduces new general handbook for Church leaders and members

A new handbook for leaders and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was introduced to General Authorities and General Officers of the Church on Thursday, Jan. 30.

This handbook, titled “General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” was created under the direction of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. It will only be available on the digital platform and will replace both Handbook 1 (for stake presidents and bishops) and Handbook 2 (for all other leaders).

“Its content will be updated regularly, giving it the requisite flexibility to help thousands of leaders around the world adapt the Church’s various programs, policies and procedures to their circumstances with loving, pastoral care,” according to the Church’s news release.

Mike Chapman has served in church leadership callings for over 20 years in Queen Creek, Arizona. He said the inspired guidance from the handbooks has helped him in his goal to be a better husband and father.

“For years, I have strived to learn and apply the principles the Church provides us leaders both in my church responsibilities and in my home,” Chapman said. “I’m excited by the idea of all members of the Church and the public having access to this information and believe it will bless their lives as it continues to bless my life.”

The new handbook will be available to the public in English on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and the Gospel Library app on Feb. 19. The process to translate it into 51 other languages has also begun.

The new handbook will contain nearly 80% of the content from the current handbooks but will be reordered in a new organizing structure. Nine chapters have been updated at this point and the remaining 29 chapters will be updated over time until the handbook’s completion in 2021.