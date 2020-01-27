Big Plans for Springville Grant Building

SPRINGVILLE – The Grant Building is an old elementary school that shut its doors back in 2006. But last weekend, members of the Springville community came together to give this abandoned building a second chance.



The Grant School has laid dormant for over a decade. Last Saturday, members of the non-profit, Mountainland Head Start, cleaned up the building. Mountainland Head Start is a preschool center with 11 locations across Utah County. Their dream is to turn the Grant Building into the new Springville location.



Program manager, Lance Merrell, says, “We are currently serving people in Springville, but they are having to drive to Spanish Fork, and we’ve been really wanting to get back in the Springville community just to help the people here.”



The mission at Mountainland is to provide pre-K services to the children of low income families as well as children with disabilities.



Community Outreach Coordinator, Cindy Jenkins says, “50 percent of our families come from Hispanic backgrounds. So, we have got a lot of Spanish speakers, Portugese speakers and then we also have Chinese.”



Jenkins says that the new center will teach 60 underprivileged kids. Google fiber will even donate a computer lab to Mountainland.



Merrel says, “Our game plan right now is we are trying to get the initial clean up done. We just barely purchased this building about a month ago. It will be a task but we are hoping we can get it done.”



Members of the community came together to wipe, polish and dust down all the grime that has accumulated over the years. The volunteers hope that their hard work will help those in need.



Member of the Springville Kiwanis club, Brent Haymond, says, “It will be helping children learn how to read and be a part of our community.”