First food hall in Provo opens south of campus

As the newest contemporary dining experience, The Hut allows people to hang out without compromising on food options (Hannah Miner).

The Hut, located at 495 E 600 N, is Provo’s newest contemporary dining experience, combining the convenience of a food court with the elegance of local eateries. Restaurants at The Hut include Honest Eatery, Dirty Bird Chicken, Jurassic Street Tacos, Summit Inn Pizza Co., Crumbl and Seven Brothers.

According to The Hut employee Becca Egan, the hope for The Hut was not to be a business, but a place where people could hang out and build friendships. Cement fire pits with additional chairs take up the side lot for more space, a large, Instagram-worthy mural is on the wall next to the seats, and upbeat music floods the building.

“That’s a vibe” is the atmosphere that owner Mike Wade was looking for when he began creating The Hut, according to Egan. It was built as a fun, central location where students can meet up and socialize without having to compromise on where to eat.

“It’s totally unlike anything we have here,” Egan said. “We have strip areas where we have multiple food options, but to have them all in one location is totally different.”

Dirty Bird Chicken worker Ashlyn Henry has been looking forward to the opening of The Hut for months. The support they received opening day was so much more than Henry could have imagined.

Henry had been working with the company for a while previously and decided to continue with the company as they opened the first Dirty Bird Chicken.

The outside of The Hut. Owner Mike Wade wanted students to have a central place to meet up and enjoy food (Hannah Miner).

“It was cool to see everything come together,” Henry said. “I didn’t realize how much support they would receive.”

The Hut reached out to students and community members through social media before their grand opening. They advertised a raffle for free food for an entire year on Instagram and Facebook, which attracted more attention at the opening.

BYU student Alexa Wilkinson saw an advertisement on Facebook a week before the opening of The Hut. She is excited to have a place within walking distance of her apartment where she can hang out with her friends.

“I think it’s a genius place to put it,” Wilkinson said. “It’s right in the middle of all of the student housing making it super accessible.”

To contact The Hut or find more information, you can find them on Instagram @thehut_provo and on Facebook at The Hut Provo.