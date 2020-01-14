Readers’ Forum: 1/14/20

Heritage Halls cafeteria

Everyone needs to eat, so why make it hard? Students living in Heritage Halls aren’t

properly represented when it comes to accessibility to the cafeteria near Helaman Halls. In order to accommodate all students living on campus, BYU needs to create a much closer cafeteria, like the Cannon Center, for those living at Heritage Halls. Having a cafeteria closer to Heritage will easily help those who can’t budget their time. Time is a crucial concept. Not all students living at Heritage have the time to cook every meal, especially when preparing for exams. Students already have trouble managing their time and adding another task like cooking can become overwhelming.

In past years, there was a cafeteria called the Morris Center that served as a double to the Cannon Center near Heritage Halls but was torn down to make room for more buildings in the area. If there was one before, why can’t there be one now? There could be a potential cafeteria inside one of the central buildings or a building designated for only a cafeteria could be implemented. With a cafeteria closer to Heritage Halls, students would be able to quickly grab a pre-prepared meal on their way to class. Having a fast and easy meal close to home should be a necessity. With a cafeteria closer to Heritage, BYU could generate more income due to the larger population of students using it. Students would not have to worry about having to miss meals due to lack of time, and it would be convenient for all students staying at Heritage Halls.

Without this needed modification to campus, Heritage Halls residents will suffer in the future; almost as much as we have to suffer with little to no B-Lot parking.

Emma Robison

Gilbert, Arizona

Pet therapy

When I was a kid, all I ever wanted was a dog. Eventually, luck came my way as our family adopted one. The experience of being a pet owner has been eventful, but I can personally vouch for the emotional care that my dog has given me.

Studies have shown hugely positive results from being in contact with animals; therefore, if pet therapy were to be regularly incorporated on college campuses, the student body would improve because of an overall decrease in stress, a helpful boost in physical health and a more comfortable mental health atmosphere, which all come with low drawbacks.

When it comes to stress, there’s no better relief than a floppy-eared dog. In a study done by the University of British Columbia, students answered questions about their experience before and after they spent time with the therapy dogs. It was found that the “participants reported significant reductions in stress” as well as “increased happiness and energy” after their session. It’s also a fact that being around dogs can be good for your health. Results were found that those who pet a dog have a higher amount of Immunoglobulin A, a chemical that helps fight infections.

If pet therapy were to be applied in colleges, stigma within the mental health community would be decreased. This exposure to therapy through these sessions might help some college students find the help they need. While this is by no means an absolute solution, it would encourage people to look into therapy as an aid.

Grace Theobald

Houston, Texas

Bursting the bubble

The Utah bubble is the place where we all live, where many of us grew up and if you’re like me, the only place you knew for most of your life. Growing up, I knew other parts of the

world were different than my home of Bountiful, Utah, but I had never experienced them.

Then I went to serve a mission in Korea for two years.

While spending two years abroad surrounded by millions of people who didn’t hold the same values and religion as me, I started to question what I thought I knew. Because of this experience, I believe that if we are more open to learning about other cultures, religions and people, we will be able to gain a solid knowledge in what we believe to be true.

One time my mission president took me and 30 other missionaries to a Buddhist temple in the

mountains of Korea. We went up to an incredible temple and our president taught us the origins of Buddhism, how and what they worship and all of the many similarities it has with our own faith. Learning about others helped me see them as real people who believe in things very similar to what I believe in. I was able to gain a stronger testimony of the truthfulness of the gospel. My mission president understood the principle that by understanding others and learning about their beliefs, we can better love them, better help them and have stronger faith in what we believe.

William Clayton

Bountiful, Utah