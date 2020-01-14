Men's VolleyballMultimediaPhoto GalleriesSportsVolleyball Photo gallery: BYU men’s volleyball sweeps Penn State for the second time By Hannah Miner - January 14, 2020 20 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp - Advertisement - BYU men’s volleyball faced Penn State on Saturday, Jan. 11 for the second time over the weekend. The Cougars swept Penn State (25-19, 25-22, 25-21) bringing their record to 4-0. The game also improved BYU’s NCAA ranking to No. 2. 1 of 15 BYU men's volleyball prepares for their second game against Penn State on Saturday, Jan. 11. (Hannah Miner) Gabi Garcia Fernandez interacts with his teammates during starting line-up introductions. (Hannah Miner) Miki Jauhiainen, Davide Gardini, and Felipe de Brito Ferreira celebrate after a play. (Hannah Miner) Davide Gardini attempts a kill during BYU's second game against Penn State. (Hannah Miner) Felipe de Brito Ferreira dumps the ball over the net. (Hannah Miner) Gabi Garcia Fernandez attempts to score a point for BYU at the net. (Hannah Miner) Zach Hendrickson is introduced as part of BYU's starting line-up. (Hannah Miner) Gabi Garcia Fernandez serves the ball during BYU's game against Penn State on Jan. 11. (Hannah Miner) Libero Zach Hendrickson digs the ball. (Hannah Miner) Davide Gardini bumps the ball to a teammate. (Hannah Miner) The team celebrates after earning a point. (Hannah Miner) Felipe de Brito Ferreira serves the ball. (Hannah Miner) Gabi Garcia Fernandez goes up for a kill during BYU's game against Penn State on Saturday, Jan. 11. (Hannah Miner) Davide Gardini celebrates after earning a point. (Hannah Miner) Jon Stanley and Cyrus Fa'alogo show their excitement after BYU secured the win. (Hannah Miner)