Elder Christofferson discusses commitment to Christ and FOMO in worldwide devotional

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addresses young adults at UVU on Jan. 12.

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Elder D. Todd Christofferson and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, addressed young adults in a worldwide broadcast devotional about choice and commitment. The devotional was held on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. and was hosted by Utah Valley University.

At the devotional, Sister Christofferson spoke about some of her personal experiences when she felt God working in her life.

“Our Father in Heaven really does help us,” she said.

Elder Christofferson echoed her comments and said that God and Jesus Christ do not merely spectate our lives but are actively involved and on our side.

Elder Christofferson spoke about sacrifice and a phenomenon specific to current times — FOMO, aka the fear of missing out. He said that commitment to certain choices means that we consequently forgo others. He said a commitment to Christ will involve sacrifice.

“Rather than fear the sacrifices of discipleship we should welcome the opportunity to grow in spiritual power, to experience deeper joy, and to find, each of us, real meaning in our life,” he said. “So many feel persistent loneliness. Surely, our sacrifices can make a difference.”

Elder Christofferson posted on social media following the devotional.

“It was a joy for Kathy and me to speak at the worldwide devotional for young adults tonight,” he wrote. “I hope that my grandchildren, as well as young adults around the world, will know this: you belong. Make up your mind and settle your heart that you choose God.”

Sister Kathy Christofferson speaks to young adults in the worldwide Church devotional at Utah Valley University on Jan. 12.

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

BYU student Breeahnna Schmitt commented on the magnitude of the devotional.

“I think one of the benefits of this being a world-wide conference is the ability to unite the Church and its people everywhere,” she said. “This message of responsibility to act and general trust in the Savior is universal, so it makes sense that when one of Christ’s apostles speaks, the whole world has the opportunity to be unified under that same message.”