Elder Holland to speak at BYU Women’s Conference

BYU Women’s Conference announced Wednesday that Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will be the concluding speaker at the 2020 Women’s Conference. He will give his address on Friday, May 1 at 3:45 MDT in the Marriott Center.

The conference is “the largest two-day gathering of LDS women anywhere in the world,” according to its website, with over 140 presenters.

The 2020 conference, co-sponsored by the Relief Society, will take place on the BYU campus from April 30 to May 1, 2020. Registration is now open.

“We’re thrilled to have the support of the Relief Society and the Quorum of the Twelve,” said Michelle Moore, the assistant program administrator for BYU Women’s Conference.

Moore said this year’s theme, “Gather All Safely In Christ,” was inspired by President Nelson’s focus on gathering.