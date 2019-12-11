Church announces sites for Orem, Taylorsville and McAllen temples

The Orem Utah Temple will be built on Geneva Road, just west of I-15. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the site locations for three new temples on Wednesday, Dec. 11. These temples, which will be built in Orem, Utah; Taylorsville, Utah and McAllen, Texas, were first announced 10 weeks ago during an October General Conference session.

The Orem Utah Temple will be built west of I-15 at 1471 S. Geneva Road, less than a five-minute drive from UVU campus. BYU noted on its official Twitter account that this temple will be the third one within 15 minutes of the BYU campus.

The Taylorsville Temple will be built at 2603 W. 4700 South. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

UVU student Ana Alder said she is thrilled to see a temple come to Orem where it can help alleviate pressure on the Provo and Mount Timpanogos temples and give UVU students more opportunities for temple service.

“Not only will (UVU) students have a shorter commute to get to the the temple, but they’ll be able to fit the temple more within their busy work and school schedules,” she said. “I think it’s fantastic for our ever-growing campus and community.”

Church News reported that the Orem Temple will be three stories with a central spire and that a Church meetinghouse will also be constructed on the site.

The McAllen Texas Temple will be built on the northwest corner of Second Street and West Trenton Road. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

The Taylorsville Temple will also be three stories and will be constructed at 2603 W. 4700 South in Taylorsville. The temple will replace a meetinghouse already on the site.

The Orem and Taylorsville temples will be the 22 and 23 built in Utah.

The McAllen Texas Temple will be built on the northwest corner of Second Street and West Trenton Road, making it the fifth temple in Texas.

“Detailed design plans for these temples are still being developed,” the Church press release read. “Further information — including interior and exterior renderings — will be made public later. Groundbreaking dates have not been set.”