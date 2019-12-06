BYU Softball season preparations

The BYU Softball team is continuing with training in preparation for the 2020 season which kicks off on February 6th in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

The training is focusing more on hitting to increase its competitiveness in the 2020 season.

The softball team won the West Coast Conference title this year, stamping their dominance of the conference after winning it five times consecutively.

Coach Gordon Eakin said he is delighted with the performance of the team but maintained that he is working on strategies that will enable them to come out from the gate stronger to win more games.

He added that the softball squad for next season is strong in all areas of play.

“We have a veteran team, and we have very strong pitching and really good defense. Defense wins championships. We also have good hitting,” he said.

Eakin revealed that fighting every single inning and pitch is what will win the team more conference titles and improve their performance at the national games.

Arissa Paulson, who is one of the team’s pitchers, won the West Coast Conference pitcher of the year award.

She attributed her good performance on teamwork and training hard.

Arissa said that she is putting in all the efforts because she has a desire to go professional.

Her teammate, Autumn Moffat, added that winning the conference again this year boosted their motivation as a team.

Autumn pointed out that the team’s chemistry is one of the key elements that helped them perform well.

“It took a lot of working together, coming together and putting in a lot of work to make sure that we will accomplish that goal,” she said.

The five-time WCC winners hope to keep dominating the conference games for the sixth year in a row in 2020.