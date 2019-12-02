Police Beat: Nov. 1 — Dec. 3

BYU

Theft

Nov. 5 — Police arrested a suspect for theft of a bike at Heritage Halls.

Nov. 6 — An individual stole a bike from the Botany Pond.

Nov. 7 — A personal belonging was reported stolen from the Smith Fieldhouse between 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Nov. 14 — Multiple instances of theft were reported at the Cannon Center between 11:30 a.m and 12:40 p.m.

Criminal mischief

Nov. 12 — Some graffiti was found at the Joseph F. Smith building.

Nov. 13 — Wet paper towels and other juvenile mischief occurred in the parking outside of Outdoors Unlimited.

Fraud

Nov. 11 — A case of fraud occurred at Helaman Halls which included an online purchase scam.

Drug use

Nov. 25 — Officers stopped a car for a traffic violation and arrested the driver for a DUI after determining he had used marijuana and had additional drugs in his position.

Fire

Nov. 28 — A fire on Thanksgiving burnt an apartment building at 2244 N. Canyon Road. Residents were evacuated and officials reported an estimated loss of $3 to $4 million.

Provo

Nov. 7 — The Provo Police Department welcomed 12 new officers to their task force.

Nov. 16 — The Provo Police Department and Utah Cold Case Coalition reopened a 41-year-old case of a murdered BYU student.

Orem

Theft

Nov. 18-22 — Residents reported a total of five stolen vehicles, two of which were left with the keys inside while remaining unlocked.

Missing person

Nov. 18 — Two missing boys were found while the search for missing 12 year old continued.

Drug use

Nov. 22 — Police arrested a 27-year-old man for a DUI after the man hit another vehicle in a parking lot, fled the scene and ultimately crashed into a large tree.

Nov. 22 — Police charged two teenagers with court dates and booked two others into Slate Canyon Detention Center after discovering the group driving around with firearms, drugs and multiple live rounds.

Arson

Nov. 25 — A man was arrested for breaking into a house and setting it on fire. He was later identified as the ex-boyfriend of one of the occupants and admitted to starting the fire after he saw his ex’s clothing inside of the house. The home was empty at the time and nobody was injured.