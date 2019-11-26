The Daily Universe wins awards in national contest

The Daily Universe, BYU’s student newspaper, won 10 awards in the National Newspaper Association’s 2019 Better Newspaper Contest, including first place for General Excellence in the college daily and non-daily division.

“I am beyond blown away that this is a student publication. It is so professional looking. Beyond being a very attractive publication (great consistency and use of design styles, good use of AP style!) it is packed full of thought provoking articles,” read one judge’s comments for the general excellence category.

The Daily Universe design team also impressed the judges by claiming the first place title in the category of Best Newspaper Promotion.

Individual and group awards were also given to members of the Daily Universe staff and design team for excellence in reporting and advertising.

McKenna Park won first place in the category of Best Breaking News Story for reporting on a woman who filed a lawsuit in federal court against a former Missionary Training Center President who allegedly raped her when she was a missionary in 1984.

A judge commented, “The subject of this story went to the Church, ‘seeking help, seeking justice, seeking accountability. She wasn’t believed.’ Great work with a challenging issue.”

Other first place winners are:

Third place winners are:

Joan Phillips and Jacob Baker for Best Use of Ad Color in the advertising contest.

Sam Bigelow for his story “BYU responds to police decertification decision” in the Best Breaking News Category.

Honorable mentions are: