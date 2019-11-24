First Presidency announces Saturday evening session of General Conference open to all, clarifies location

The Priesthood session of the upcoming April General Conference will be replaced with a general session for all youth and adult members, the First Presidency announced Nov. 22 in a letter to leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“The Saturday evening session will be held for all members of the Young Women and Relief Society, and all holders of the Aaronic Priesthood and the Melchizedek Priesthood,” the letter states.

The First Presidency also confirmed in the letter that the April General Conference will be broadcast as usual from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, despite speculation that the conference would take place in Palmyra, New York.

Some members of the Church pointed out this fact on social media, including a Twitter account called Latter-day Likes which posted a copy of the letter with the caption: “First Conference rumor: debunked. See you all in SLC this April!”

Church President Russell M. Nelson began preparing members for an unconventional General Conference experience at October’s General Conference as 2020 will mark 200 years since the First Vision.

“That event marked the onset of the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Nelson said at October General Conference. “Thus, the year 2020 will be designated as a bicentennial year. General Conference next April will be different from any previous conference.”