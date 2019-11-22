-Newsline SportsSports Ski season begins By Lindsey Peterson - November 22, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp - Advertisement - Ski season is beginning as several resorts are opening around the state this week. Lindsey Peterson headed to Park City Mountain Resort to see how their Opening Day was. Check out this video to see all the opening day festivities! RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR BYU women’s soccer advances to third round of NCAA tournament with 4-0 shutout against Louisville BYU women’s volleyball earns 14th sweep of the season BYU ROTC Rangers