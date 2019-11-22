Fantasy sports continue to grow, even in Provo

According to stats from the Fantasy Sports and Gaming Association (FGSA), over 60 million people play fantasy sports in the United States and Canada each year.

The FSGA, a non-profit organization representing the interests of fantasy sports and gaming companies, also found that two-thirds of participants play fantasy football and that the average player spends $653 on fantasy games.

As fantasy sports continue to gain popularity throughout the country, what about here in Provo? Could a game based on betting also gain traction in Utah and specifically in Provo?

One BYU student says yes, even if the game is just played for fun and no money is on the line.

“I have a group of friends from back home in the Bay Area who meet up every Labor Day weekend for a fantasy football draft in Las Vegas,” said Cameron Hussein, a BYU senior communications student. “It’s a great way for us to stay in touch and just have fun.”

Hussein said he invests a lot of time into his fantasy teams, all for bragging rights at the end of the season.

“There’s NFL games every Thursday, Sunday, and Monday, so I’ll find myself checking my phone to see how individual players are doing all the time,” Hussein said. “Even if an individual player isn’t on my favorite team, I’m still interested in how many yards they have or if they’ve scored a touchdown in their game.”

Many fans, Hussein included, have found it difficult to cheer for their individual fantasy football players while also cheering on their favorite team. Hussein, a Los Angeles Rams fan, said when it comes down to it he’ll always cheer for his Rams over everybody else.



While it’s already too late to sign up for a fantasy team this season, many sites offer other fantasy sports like baseball, basketball, soccer, and hockey.