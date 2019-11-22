BYU Baseball Off-Season Preparation

BYU PHOTO 2019

The BYU Baseball team is getting ready to start their season after the holidays.

The team is working hard as they prepare to start their season in February and have high hopes for their performance.

On Nov. 15 the team announced the signing of seven new student athletes who committed to the team. Along with the seven new players BYU signed last fall makes the team young. In September, the Cougars’ recruiting class was named number 25 in the nation, the highest ranking BYU has received for a recruiting class.

Associate Head Coach Trent Pratt said, “We will be really young in spots. We have a young group but we are really talented. I think the future is bright and I am really excited about this team.”

Following a successful season last year, both coaches and players are optimistic about the future season and reaching their team goal.

Outfielder Danny Gelalich says the team goal is to win the West Coast Conference Championship.

Pratt said, “We want to be competitive and we want to play hard everyday. I think if we do that, we have enough talent to at least contend for a conference championship.”

The practices leading up to the start of the season are some of the most important ones because it is more personalized and gives the players a chance to keep up skilled honed.

The players are working hard and are hopeful and excited to start the season. The first home game will be March 3 at Miller Park at 6 p.m.