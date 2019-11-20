Utah County adds online application for marriage license

PROVO — Emiliegh Cardon and her fiancé, Bryce Hoisington, are getting married in December, and planning a wedding comes with stress.



“My mom is doing a lot of it, which is really nice,” Cardon said. “So it’s been a lot less stressful for me, but I still stress about it even though I’m only saying ‘yes’ basically.”



One of the final wedding preparations includes getting a marriage license, but busy schedules can make it difficult to find a time to go in together before the office closes.



Utah County created a new application process to alleviate this stress. They are now allowing online applications so that couples can apply on their own time.



After they find the perfect ring, the legal details can be smooth sailing.



Shawn Mikkelson, owner of Forge Jewelry Works said, “We find that the engagement cycle is about 90 days to 120 days from when they get the ring. And that’s getting longer.”



And it’s not because of the ring shop.



“There’s just a lot more involved in a wedding now than there used to be. And so I just think that people need that additional time,” he said.



The online application requires four pictures and a few clicks. The document will be emailed when it’s approved which can then be printed off and taken to the wedding.



More details on how to apply online can be found at utahcounty.gov.



Of getting a marriage license, Cardon said, “All I knew is you needed one, but I didn’t really know how to go about that at all. And then my mom said, ‘Don’t forget to get your marriage license,’ and I was like, ‘How do I even start that?’”



Thanks to Utah County, applying online can ease some stress for brides.