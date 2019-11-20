Authorities begin Provo High demolition, further plans in discussion

Tractors demolish the Provo High School D Wing on Nov. 19. (Rachel Halversen)

Demolition has begun at the 25-acre property previously known as Provo High School. The D Wing of the school is being demolished due to safety concerns and because it has no further use to the university, BYU spokesperson Todd Hollingshead said.

Although BYU students have speculated about what BYU will do with the land, Hollingshead confirmed that nothing is set beyond BYU’s announcement last September that the space would be used as temporary office space and for some school activities.

“I think we will know the impact better once long-term plans are made,” Hollingshead said.

After BYU purchased the property in 2016 for $25 million, the high school closed shortly after. The new Provo High School was built around that time.

A.J. Payne attended Provo High School and graduated in 2012. He said he was glad they tore down the D Wing because it was the worst building. He said there used to be holes in the walls, buckets in the hall to catch dripping water and that doors had to be regularly sanded down so they could open and close.

“I don’t know if the parts worth saving are worth the effort,” Payne said. “I’m really happy the new students won’t have to deal with (the building falling apart).”

Workers demolish Provo High School, which was purchased by BYU in 2016, on Nov. 19. (Rachel Halversen)

Provo High School’s former parking lot is now free U-zone parking for BYU students registered for parking. The track and tennis courts are also open to the public. The inside of the school, however, is closed. The seminary building now houses young single adult wards of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to a recent BYU news release.