BYU athletics director Tom Holmoe has announced that Kalani Sitake has agreed to a contract extension that keeps him as the head coach of BYU football through the 2023 season. (Addie Blacker)

BYU athletics director Tom Holmoe officially announced that head coach Kalani Sitake will remain with the Cougars through the 2023 season.

“We are pleased to announce a contract extension for Kalani,” Holmoe said in a press release. “We believe in him and the direction of the program. Together, we are committed to creating a bright future for BYU football.”

The Daily Universe first reported that plans for the extension were shared with the football team in their locker room following the 42-10 win over Idaho State. With the win, BYU football was made eligible for the SoFi Hawai’i Bowl, an invitation that was officially accepted by Holmoe following the victory.

Sitake has reached bowl eligibility in three seasons as head coach of the football team, going 2-0 with wins over Wyoming and Western Michigan. There has yet to be an announcement regarding who BYU will face in this year’s Hawai’i bowl, though it is expected that BYU will face Hawai’i or an opponent from either the AAC or MWC conference.

Since being named the 14th head coach of the BYU football program in December 2015, Sitake has notched notable wins over Michigan State, Mississippi State, No. 6 Wisconsin, Tennessee, No. 24 USC and No. 14 Boise State, while the team’s highest-ranking came during the 2018 season when they were placed at No. 20.

BREAKING: Daily Universe sources have said that after BYU’s win over Idaho State, BYU athletics director Tom Holmoe visited BYU’s locker room and took off his jacket to reveal an “Extend Kalani” t-shirt. pic.twitter.com/x2aiMAxe7T — Daily Universe Sports (@DailyUnivSports) November 17, 2019

Since being hired, Sitake has posted a 26-24 record with two winning seasons and a potential for a fourth winning campaign on the way.

“I truly appreciate the continued support that Tom Holmoe, President Worthen and the BYU administration have for our program,” Sitake said in a press release. “I love our players, coaches and fans, and I’m excited about the future of BYU football.”

Sitake is just the third coach to lead the BYU football teams since LaVell Edwards’ legendary 28-year tenure 1972-2000. Sitake is the first of Edwards’ alumni to coach for BYU football.

