Jake Toolson led the BYU cougars to victory against in-state rival Southern Utah University with 22 points. (Hannah Miner)

Jake Toolson and Dalton Nixon led the Cougars to a 68-63 victory against Southern Utah University on Wednesday, Nov. 13 in the Marriott Center.



With a previous record of 11-0 against SUU, BYU clung to their undefeated title and brought in another win versus the Cedar City, Utah, team.



Toolson shattered his BYU career-high and stole the show with 22 points, two rebounds and three assists, while Nixon contributed 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists. TJ Haws, who celebrated his 104th consecutive career start at BYU, aided the team with 10 points, although deterred by four personal fouls.



Through the first half, BYU easily maintained the lead for 18 of the 20 minutes, even leading with by double-digits with six minutes remaining. Their advantage was soon dissipated as SUU fought back with a six-point run over a two-minute span.



The Cougars demonstrated their strength at the arc shooting 63% on five of the eight shots from deep — an accuracy that decreased inside the paint with 44 percent, or 14 of the 32 attempted shots made.



Senior Dalton Nixon contributed 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists against the SUU Thunderbirds. (Hannah Miner)

The closing minutes of the half consisted of three back-to-back baskets by Toolson and a three-pointer by Haws. The crowd was uproared as Haws shot three buckets behind the line with only one counting on the scoreboard due to a dead shot clock call and an error in the shot clock starting late.

BYU led SUU 36-31 at the half.

The second half proved to be in the Thunderbirds’ favor as they obtained the lead and halted BYU in its tracks for five minutes. Alex Barcello’s basket at the 7:30 mark was enough to gain BYU the lead at 55-54, the first BYU advantage of the second half.



For the remainder of the game, BYU and SUU were neck-and-neck as BYU’s three-point average was decreased to 21.4 percent, only making three of the 14 attempts.



With Haws on the bench, Evan Troy received nine minutes of playing time, acting as a huge defensive help to the Cougars with a critical defensive rebound. Although Troy has little playing time on the Cougar Court, head coach Mark Pope said he was proud of what Troy accomplished.



“We’re running on fumes a little bit. It seems like our roster gets shorter by the day,” Pope said. “You get to reach down the bench and grab a guy like Evan Troy who when you look at him, he would not you would not assume he’s going to be the defensive stopper but he was fantastic tonight.”



Toolson made the dagger at a critical moment, surging the Cougars forward with a four-point lead — a turning point late in the in-state rivalry game.



While time was running out to maintain the lead, Toolson said he stepped up and got a good look at the basket, which enabled him to make the three-point jumper. By the end of the game, Toolson had scored eight of BYU’s final ten points.



The next game for the BYU Cougars will be against Houston on Friday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. in Houston, Texas. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU, BYU Radio and KSL 102.7.

