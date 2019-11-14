Church announces 2019 Giving Machine locations

Giving Machines will be added to new locations this year, including this location in Gilbert Arizona. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has expanded its Light the World campaign by announcing 10 Giving Machine locations for this Christmas season.

The Giving Machines allow users to purchase items ranging from $2 to $320 for people in need. The Church partners with UNICEF and other charities to provide the supplies that people can buy through the machines.

The larger campaign takes place during the 25 days before Christmas and encourages people to serve and help others.

“Our hope is to offer opportunities to light the world one by one,” Elder Brent H. Nielson, General Authority Seventy, said in a press release.

The Giving Machines have been available the past two holiday seasons and raised more than $2.3 million in 2018, according to the release.

The 10 Giving Machine locations will be scattered throughout the world in the following locations:

Manila, Philippines (TriNoma Mall)

Las Vegas, Nevada (Downtown Summerlin)

Laie, Oahu, Hawaii (Polynesian Cultural Center)

Gilbert, Arizona (Water Tower Plaza)

Salt Lake City (Joseph Smith Memorial Building)

Orem, Utah (University Place Mall)

Denver, Colorado (Writer Square)

San Jose, California (Christmas in the Park)

New York, New York (Manhattan New York Temple)

London, England (Hyde Park Visitors’ Centre)

Several BYU students said they were excited to hear that there will be a Giving Machine opening in University Place Mall on Nov. 26.

BYU student Jade Espinoza recalled the excitement she felt hearing about the Giving Machines on her mission.

“I’d like to see it for myself firsthand,” Espinoza said.

Jessica Willis donates at a giving machine in Gilbert, Arizona on Dec. 27, 2018. (Jessica Willis)

She said that Christmas can be a difficult time, especially financially, for many people, but the Giving Machines can be a way to lighten the burden a little bit.

“If it helps them in that way, it will definitely bring the light of Christ into their lives,” Espinoza said.

Givers can choose between various items and services such as food or clothing.

BYU student Jessica Willis said she donated last year and that she liked how the machines can continuously serve others.

“I really liked that there are causes that help people be stable and the gift will continue giving,” Willis said. “You can buy a hen and it will bless them continuously.”