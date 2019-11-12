Social media conversation sparks concern about Medicaid meeting BYU health insurance requirement

Students at universities owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints may be wondering whether their respective university health center will continue to accept Medicaid next year.

The concern comes after Twitter and Facebook forums called into question whether BYU-Idaho, and even BYU, will accept Medicaid as a provider for the student health insurance requirement beginning in 2020.

BYU said on Nov. 12 that BYU policy will not change. According to BYU spokesperson Todd Hollingshead, “There is no change at BYU. Medicaid and Medicare will continue to meet the health coverage requirement.”

The BYU-Idaho Student Health Center said the school will release a public announcement next week, and is unable to answer further questions until then.

This discussion comes after Idaho’s decision to expand Medicaid, which began this month.

Medicaid “provides health coverage to low-income people and is one of the largest payers for health care in the United States,” according to Medicaid.gov.