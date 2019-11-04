-Newsline News-Newsline SportsNewsNewslineSports ISU World Cup short track speed skating competition By Mandy Welker - November 4, 2019 7 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp - Advertisement - Athletes from all over the world were here in Utah this weekend competing on the fastest ice on earth. Newsline reporter Mandy Welker tells us why they were here. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR “The Major” is unfurled in Ogden Boy Scouts of America membership fee increase Alex Barcello receives NCAA approval to play with Cougars this season