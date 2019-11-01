There aren’t many days a child looks forward to more than Halloween.

The costumes, decorations, and of course the treats combine to make October 31st one of the best days of the year.



As if the day couldn’t possibly get any better, thousands of young kids also got to celebrate with some of their favorite BYU athletes at the athletic trunk or treat outside the Smith Fieldhouse yesterday evening.

Fans lined up at least a half hour before the event even began, anxiously waiting for their opportunity to meet with players and fill their Halloween baskets. As fans lined up, student athletes from various BYU teams lined their cars outside BYU’s Smith Fieldhouse for an epic trunk or treat — BYU style.



After the Cougarettes greeted fans at the beginning of the line, players from men’s and women’s basketball, men’s volleyball, gymnastics, softball, baseball, swim & dive, and cross country and track & field all welcomed Cougar fans.



Even Cosmo made an appearance, giving kids candy and an opportunity to take a tour through his very own Cosmobile.



As fans made the loop, BYU athletics’ biggest hype man and community relations coordinator, Jack Damuni, made sure there was enough candy to go around.



After making sure all fans had a chance to meet the athletes and get some candy, the night ended just as quickly as it began.



So, now the countdown to next year begins with only 364 days to go until October 31st.