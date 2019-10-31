BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe dressed as Genie from the Disney movie Aladdin for Halloween 2019. (BYU Photo)

BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe has continued his tradition of epic Halloween costumes. In the past, Holmoe captured the interest of the BYU community, which has been treated to his impressive costumes since 2013. This year, Holmoe is dressed up as Genie from Aladdin.

Holmoe’s 2018 costume caught national attention when he dressed up as Ernesto de la Cruz from the popular Disney movie “Coco.” Sports Illustrated deemed it the unofficial winner of the “best costume” award for an athletic director.

Holmoe was raised in La Crescenta, California, where he said Halloween was always a big deal. He grew up loving Halloween and his mom was really creative with their costume ideas.

Holmoe said his idea to start dressing up was inspired by the BYU women’s soccer team. The team dresses up for Halloween each year and even holds a light practice wearing costumes.

“When more and more of our athletes and teams began dressing up I felt like I would jump in,” Holmoe said.

Tom Holmoe’s last five halloween costumes have been Abraham Lincoln (2013), Albert Einstein (2015), Voldemort (2016), the Mad Hatter (2017) and Ernesto de la Cruz (2018). This year, Holmoe added Genie from Aladdin to his costume repertoire. Holmoe said each of the costumes received different reviews, but people notably enjoyed his Voldemort costume because it was the scariest.

1 of 5



