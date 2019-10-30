Succulent business offers students a way to brighten their apartments

Sadie and Quinn Lambert sell their succulents at the LaVell Edwards Stadium Farmers Market. (Rachel Halversen)

Plant Parenthood is a local business that creates succulent arrangements for students who want to add life to their Provo apartments.

Owners and BYU students Quinn and Sadie Lambert started Plant Parenthood following their wedding this past August. Sadie Lambert purchased, planted and potted 40 succulent arrangements as centerpieces for the wedding.

“After our wedding, we moved to Provo with all 40 succulents and decided to join the farmers market to sell them. I love sharing them with other people,” she said.

Sadie and Quinn Lambert grow all of their inventory from their Provo apartment, which is home to 72 succulents. Their apartment features a balcony where they do all the planting.

Plant Parenthood customers can choose from 20 kinds of succulents and have anywhere from one to five plants at once in a pot. Patrons choose their own pot and pick what kind of succulents they want inside.

“A lot of our customers are college students that don’t have a lot of space,” Quinn Lambert said. “To be able to provide them with something small and low-maintenance that also livens up their apartment is nice. We want customers to feel at home in their apartments.”

BYU nursing student Savannah Cannon was excited to hear about a succulent business that could liven her apartment.

“I thought the idea was awesome,” Cannon said. “Having a succulent is like having a cute little plant baby that’s your responsibility and distracts you from school.”

Plant Parenthood’s display of 20 varieties of succulents. (Sadie Lambert)

In addition to providing the occasional distraction from school, BYU students like Cannon agree that plants provide much-needed life to their apartment.

Ethan Lacanienta, a freshman living in Heritage Halls, said he likes the layout of his dorm room but said that it’s a little too plain.

“Management tries to decorate the hallways,” Lacanienta said, “but it’s hard to decorate inside the dorms because they have super strict rules of how much you can actually put on the walls and such, so the apartment stays pretty plain and dry.”

Lacanienta said plant life helps the space seem homier.

“There’s a lot more life in the room once you put plants in the space,” Lacanienta said.

Katie Acor, a busy Provo resident, mother and BYU-Idaho Online student appreciates how Plant Parenthood is helping her and her husband, a BYU student, bring the beauty of the outdoors into their home.

“It’s little work and it’s so rewarding,” Acor said. “There’s not a lot of space in my Provo apartment to plant and grow things, so indoor plants like this make it easy to make my place seem more like a home.”

Plant Parenthood can be found at the LaVell Edward’s Stadium Farmers Market Thursday, Oct. 31, from 3-7 p.m.