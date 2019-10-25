After an offseason filled with blockbuster trades and free agent acquisitions, the Jazz came away with an opening night win and currently sit at 1-0 on the season.

Jazz fans know they can count on players like Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Mitchell, who is now starting his third year in the NBA, finished Wednesday’s opener with 32 points and 12 rebounds, and Gobert led the Jazz on the defensive side of the ball, finishing with a team high plus/minus of +12.

But what about this team’s new faces? How will players like Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdonovic, Ed Davis, Jeff Green, and Emmanuel Mudiay fit into the Jazz system?

Bojan Bogdonovic, who the Jazz signed to a four-year deal this summer, made the biggest impact for Utah. The Croatian sharpshooter paced the Jazz early on by attacking the rim and hit a huge corner three midway through the fourth quarter to give Utah a five point lead.

Offseason additions Jeff Green, Ed Davis, and Emmanuel Mudiay made nice contributions off the bench for the Jazz. Mudiay finished with 12 points and five assists, including the pass that led to Bogdonovic’s big corner three in the fourth. Davis filled in to help give Rudy Gobert time to rest on the bench during the game. Davis recorded a massive block on Thunder big man Stephen Adams.

As for Mike Conley?

The 32-year-old point guard struggled, shooting just 1-16 while finishing with five points. Conley did, however, finish with five assists on the night.

So, one game into the season, how do Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz feel about this year’s team? At 1-0, so far, so good.