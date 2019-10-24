Students call year-long housing contracts a difficulty

Students express difficulty with having to commit to year-long contracts through BYU-approved housing sites. (Hannah Miner)

More BYU-approved housing units are shifting from fall-winter contracts to year-long contracts, and some students have expressed that being committed to a longer contract doesn’t align with their goals or the expectations BYU sets for them.

“This school promotes us going to get internships and going to further our education in other places, but then we can’t sell our contracts and it just puts everyone in a huge bind,” BYU student Allison Giles said.

After landing a summer job in California, Giles said she attempted to sell her year-long contract at College Place in Provo, an experience she called unpleasant.

She said she received little help from management, but eventually found someone who was willing to buy her contract. After Giles paid the $150 transfer fee and had the buyer sign a contract with College Place, she thought she was in the clear.

She was shocked to find that when the buyer didn’t move into the apartment, College Place still wanted to hold Giles accountable for the contract. When she approached the College Place management office about the situation, they told her it wasn’t their responsibility.

After going to the property management company over College Place and reasoning with them, Giles was let out of the contract.

While some locations don’t offer much flexibility, more locations are allowing residents out of their contracts under certain circumstances, including marriage, graduation and internships.

Students usually aren’t entirely off the hook, though.

BYU sophomore Matthew Hunter is currently in the midst of ridding himself of his current contract at Riviera Apartments because of his recent engagement. Because he gave management a 120-day notice, he was able to get out of the contract.

The catch behind the early termination of his contract was the loss of his deposit.

“It could be a bit sneaky,” Hunter said of many management offices’ decision to only offer year-long contracts. He added that having spring-summer contracts would relieve students of the stress of having to sell contracts they don’t want or need.

Riviera Apartments leasing specialist Tatum Guymon said that within the past couple of years, they’ve switched from semester-long contracts to year-round contracts. She said this switch means students will be charged less monthly than they would be if they had to purchase both a fall/winter contract and a spring/summer contract.

She said that like many off-campus housing units, they offer early termination for anyone who will be getting an internship, going on a mission, getting married or enlisting in the military.

“I am really grateful for this option, especially for missionaries,” Guymon said. “I think this should’ve been implemented a long time ago.”

In all these scenarios, the deposit of the resident moving out would not be refunded because it is still considered an early termination of the contract.

BYU student Julianna Brown said she would rather have her deposit taken away than have to pay rent for an apartment she wouldn’t be using. “It seems fair considering that you are ending your contract early,” she said.

Jennifer Sappenfield, a leasing agent at The Branbury, said the reason for The Branbury’s switch from fall-winter contracts to year-long contracts came from corporate. She said because more complexes made the switch, The Branbury jumped on board and made the switch starting this academic year.