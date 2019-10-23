Is sensitive information visible on computers in new ‘fishbowl’ library layout?

The new layout on the ground level of the Harold B. Lee Libary has raised privacy concerns for some. (Kenna Colton)

A gentle hustle and bustle fill the main area of the Harold B. Lee Library. The building’s smell has a hint of fresh paint because of the new construction changes that were made the previous month. The building managers of BYU decided the Harold B. Lee library needed to be a more open and inviting atmosphere, but did they go too far?

A large hub sits in the middle of the library with large glass windows set into the walls. Much of the “fishbowl’s” interior is visible to the outside, and the employees go about their work despite the constant attention.

“Most people didn’t want this change, but they did it anyway,” said Nick Gledhill, a BYU student and library employee. “The desk changes feel a little weird. Organizationally, it didn’t really make much sense. For such an open area, there are probably safety concerns too.”

Gledhill is not the only person concerned by the new layout. The library has received calls and emails from concerned students regarding the new structure. The inquiries are based around the fact that many of the computer screens for library employees are clearly visible from outside the fishbowl.

Library employee Sara Foster said she is not sure where the negative blow-back is coming from. According to Foster, mock areas were done before construction ever began and results showed students preferred the open layout.

“We have put up protective film on the screens,” Foster said in response to concerns about possible information leaks. “They are supposed to blur the information from either side.”

However, some library employees said they have found the fishbowl to be aesthetically displeasing, and some are worried that the huge glass windows will reflect poorly on them. Foster brought up that their jobs at times can involve monotonous activities like scanning thousands of pages into a database. She said that if someone were to listen to music while doing this, it could look like slacking off from the outside of the bowl despite the work being done efficiently.

Not all employees question the fishbowl design choice. Sadie Stewart, a library employee of two years, said she enjoys playing the devil’s advocate.

“I don’t think it’s as bad as everyone is saying,” Stewart said. “I like feeling like the student body is all together. I love people. I like being visible; it makes me feel included.”

Good or bad, the new structure is here to stay. The fishbowl establishes a new open floor plan in the library that, hopefully, protects sensitive information within its glass windows.