-Newsline SportsFootballSports Lone Peak continues to prepare for playoffs By Karani Namunyu - October 18, 2019 16 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Lone Peak High School football team continues with preparations for playoffs even after the sports executive committee penalized them for using an ineligible player. Karani Namunyu tells us why their preparations are important now. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR BYU Women’s Soccer leads nation in attendance From CrossFit to career Checking in on BYU football 2020 recruits