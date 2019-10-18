PROVO — There is a lot of talent headed to BYU in the coming years. So, with it being the middle of the high school season, we though we’d check in to see how these recruits’ seasons are going.

Josh Wilson is an inside linebacker and BYU quarterback Zach Wilson’s younger brother.

Wilson is part of the undefeated Corner Canyon team and has registered 158 career tackles and will be an instant playmaker for BYU next year.

Devin Downing of American Fork has registered 14 touchdowns this season.

“My goal this year was to come out and be the best wide receiver in the state,” says Downing.

Downing is a 6’2″ wide receiver and is fulfilling his dream of one day playing for the Cougars, saying, “I love the coaches, I have a great relationship with them. BYU has very nice facilities, so I am excited for that. it is just a great environment, a beautiful campus and the people I want to be around.”

Logan Pili isn’t a stranger to the BYU football program. “My oldest brother, Trajan is playing right now and he is a senior,” says Pili. “My other brother came from Timpview, and his name is Keenan, and he is playing middle backer.”

Pili’s brother in law, Moroni Laulu Pututau, is also on the roster. Pili is a star safety at Timpview High School.

Bodie Schoonover will be a force to be reckoned with as a 6’4″ outside linebacker for the Cougars coming out of American Fork.

“Start as a freshman, that’s what I want to do,” says Schoonover.

Schoonover has also been sought after by schools such as Nebraska, Utah and UCLA, but Schoonover wants BYU to be his future. “Ever since I was little, I have always wanted to go to BYU,” he said.

While we will have to wait until next year to see any of these recruits in a Cougar uniform, you can catch them in the Utah High School state playoffs starting this week.