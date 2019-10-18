The BYU Women’s Soccer team is off to their best start in program history, and Cougar fans can’t get enough.

13 games into the season and sporting a 12-0-1 record, the lady Cougars also boast the highest average home attendance in the nation and keep building off the support from fans. The team has recorded a total attendance of 20,801 and per game attendance at 3,467 — nearly 1,000 more than the next highest school.



So, what makes this BYU team so fun to watch?

“I think one of the most underrated things about this team is the defense,” BYU student and self-acclaimed BYU Women’s Soccer “superfan” Jeff Carrol said. “There’s also a new energy about this team this year. I think they’re really cohesive. I think the freshman, also, have brought a lot of energy.”



While scoring goals is always exciting, the Cougar defense has been dominant this year as well.

The defense has allowed only six goals in 13 matches, good for less than half a goal allowed per game.

One soccer fan went viral on BYU Twitter after tweeting during last weekend’s match against Pacific. The fan said his 5-year-old daughter looked around at her new, mostly male soccer team and said, “Girls don’t play soccer.” After taking her to last weekend’s game, however, his daughter smiled and said, “Girls are awesome.”

The Cougars will remain at home Friday for a match against conference rival Saint Mary’s. Kickoff is set for 7 pm and a voucher for $1 tickets can be found on the BYU Women’s Soccer Twitter account.

