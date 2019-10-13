No. 6 BYU soccer dominates the Pacific Tigers with a 6-0 win at home.

The Cougars scored six goals with six different players as the team’s depth manifested itself in BYU’s 6-0 shutout win over Pacific at South Field.

“The depth of our team is a strength of ours. I am really pleased with how the team came out tonight. We have a lot of ways we can score so we don’t have to depend on one or two people,” head coach Jennifer Rockwood said.

Immediately after the game began, the Cougars turned on the attack. The aggressive start put the Cougars primarily in the attacking third of the pitch, resulting in a BYU goal from Mikayla Colohan barely two minutes into the game.

The goal came after Rachel Lyman crossed the ball to Colohan, who took a shot from the right side to send the ball blasting into the net.

After multiple shots on goal, BYU found the inside of the net again 30 minutes into the game. Colohan passed to ball to Cameron Tucker who sent it flying towards the crossbar. The ball rebounded against the crossbar and into the net for the second goal of the night.

The Cougars scored 25 seconds later off of the momentum from Tucker’s goal. This time it was Lizzy Braby’s turn, scoring BYU’s third goal and bringing the game to 3-0. Within 30 seconds the score went from 1-0 to 3-0.

The Pacific Tigers were ran over by the BYU offense, almost as if they let BYU do exactly as they pleased throughout the game. Pacific only had three shots throughout the night. Only one of three was a shot on goal, but it was saved by Sabrina Davis.

In addition, Pacific ended the game with 10 fouls; two of the fouls were yellow cards resulting in penalty kicks for BYU. The Tigers could not control BYU’s aggressive strategy.

The Cougars came into the second half with the same energy, and BYU began taking shots on goal within the first possession of the half, resulting in three shots on goal over the first three minutes of the half.

BYU then ascended to 5-0 courtesy of goals by SaraJayne Affleck and Ashton Brockbank respectively. Affleck scored her first career goal ever last week against Pepperdine, and she followed it up with another this week off an assist from Elise Flake.

Brockbank adds another! BYU continues to add to their lead 5-0 over Pacific. #BYUwSOC #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/HVANLNupLH — BYUtv Sports (@byutvsports) October 13, 2019

To top off the night, Makaylie Moore scored the final goal for the Cougars with a header off an assist from Kendall Petersen. This was Moore’s seventh career goal, and her first of the 2019 season.

“It was like a weight lifted off my shoulders,” Moore said. “Scoring off of headers is my thing, and I was just so happy to see it go in.”

Many players off the bench received significant playing time against Pacific, which Rockwood said is extremely helpful to the team’s development.

“It’s a complete game when your starters go out and do what they are supposed to do, and then you can rely on your kids coming off the bench. It’s a great experience for some of our younger players to get these minutes as we continue to develop as a team,” Rockwood said.

The Cougars will follow this win with another home game; the team will take on Saint Mary’s on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m at South Field.