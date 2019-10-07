The Church’s Youth programs reorganized

SALT LAKE CITY — Young Men’s and Young Women’s programs of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are being reorganized, leaders announced on Saturday during the 189th semiannual conference.



The news came as members all around the world gathered for the 189th semiannual conference. The changes were made as an effort to continue what the Church president has called the “youth battalion of the church.”



The president of the Young Women’s program, Sister Bonnie H. Cordon, announced a brand-new Young Women’s theme and a new way that classes will be organized. She emphasized the practice of calling class presidencies among the youth and giving them more opportunities for leadership.



“Stay close to them, but don’t take over. The spirit will guide you as you guide them,” advised Sister Bonnie H. Cordon.



Aaronic Priesthood quorums will also experience changes. This announcement was made by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Saturday afternoon. The Church will no longer have a Young Men’s presidency so that local bishops will have the opportunity to directly lead and mentor the youth.



“These adjustments will help bishops and their counselors focus on their core responsibilities to the youth and primary children. The adjustments will also place the power and duties of the Aaronic Priesthood at the center of every young man’s personal life and goals,” said Elder Quentin L. Cook.



All of these changes must be put in place by January 1st, 2020. Other changes include:

Both young men and young women will now attend a youth conference that is led by the bishop of their ward.

Youth budgets will be evenly distributed between the Young Men and Young Women’s programs of the Church.

The word “Mutual” will no longer be used. It will be replaced with “Young Women activities,” “Aaronic Priesthood quorum activities,” or “youth activities.” These activities will be held weekly where possible.

