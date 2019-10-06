President Nelson introduces revised temple recommend interview questions, announces special conference next April

President Russell M. Nelson closed the final session of General Conference by announcing a revision in the temple recommend interview questions.

“The Lord wants all his children to partake of the eternal blessings available in his temple. He has directed what each person must do to qualify to enter his holy house,” President Nelson said.

The questions have been edited for clarity and to better assess the readiness of individuals who want to enjoy the blessings of the temple.

“Individual worthiness to enter the Lord’s house requires much individual spiritual preparation. But with the Lord’s help, nothing is impossible,” President Nelson said. “In some respects, it is easier to build a temple than it is to build a people prepared for a temple. Individual worthiness requires a total conversion of mind and heart to be more like the Lord, to be an honest citizen, to be a better example and to be a holier person.”

Church leaders throughout the world will receive the interview questions on Oct. 7. A full list of questions can be viewed on the Church’s website.

President Nelson invited members to prepare for a special conference marking the 200th anniversary of the first vision next April.