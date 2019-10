BYU

Theft

Sept. 30 — A theft occurred in the Harris Fine Arts building.

Oct. 1 — An individual was caught trespassing in the Indoor Practice Field.

Fraud

Oct. 1 — A student reported a potential fraud that occurred at the Benson Building.

Trespassing

Oct. 1 — A theft was reported at the Foreign Language Hall.

Domestic violence

Oct. 3 — There was a verbal argument at the Wyview parking lot.

Provo

Theft

Oct. 2 — A theft was reported at VASA Gym in Provo.