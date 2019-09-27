Jamaal Williams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Michigan State on Oct. 8, 2016. (BYU Photo)

Jamaal Williams was taken off the field on a stretcher during the Green Bay Packers game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 27. Williams was knocked unconscious after bracing himself from two Eagles’ defenders before a third player came in and made direct helmet-to-helmet contact.

The former BYU running back is said to have feeling in all of his extremities and is responsive to the doctors and hospital workers, according to the latest report. Though information was released that he was taken to the hospital to evaluate head and neck injuries, there is no further update on the extent of his injuries at this time.

Williams posted on his Instagram story from the hospital on the morning of Sept. 27, saying he is okay.

“Appreciate it everyone for checking on me, I’m Gucci,” Williams said in the post. “Only thing hurting right now is my pride for not being able to finish the game with my team. It’s all gonna be good … LONG SZN.”

Prayers to my guy @jswaggdaddy! — Taysom Hill (@T_Hill4) September 27, 2019

Current and former BYU football players reached out to Williams via Instagram, offering their prayers, condolences and hope for a speedy recovery. The most notable of the players with BYU ties to reach out to Williams include Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy, Saints quarterback Taysom Hill, Seahawks defensive end Ezekiel Ansah and former BYU running back Squally Canada.

Prayers to my young guy @jswaggdaddy !! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) September 27, 2019

Prayers up to ma bro @jswaggdaddy 🙏🏾 — Ezekiel Ansah (@Ziggy_Ansah) September 27, 2019

We gotta pray for big brotha Jamaal 🙏🏿 — Lord Brotha (@Squally_Canada) September 27, 2019

Williams is currently the second-string running back for the Packers, behind Aaron Jones. The former fourth-round draft pick has recorded 26 carries for 87 yards in 2019, adding one touchdown.

As a Cougar, Williams played in 42 games and rushed for 3,901 total yards while only fumbling the ball twice. He recorded 12 touchdowns in two different seasons, tallying 35 total. Williams currently holds BYU records for most career rushing yards (3,901), most rushing yards in a single game (286 against Toledo on Sept. 30, 2016), most rushing touchdowns in a single game (five against Toledo on Sept. 30, 2016), most 100-yard rushing games (16), most rushing attempts in a single season (726) and most points scored in a single game (30).