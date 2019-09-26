Bitcoin makes debut on New York Stock Exchange

Bitcoin was traded on the New York Stock Exchange for the first time on Sunday, Sept. 22. (Hope Thomas)

Virtual currencies like Bitcoin have been exchanged worldwide with limited government regulation. However, this changed late Sunday night when the cryptocurrency Bitcoin debuted on the New York Stock Exchange.

The debut involved the trading of Bitcoin’s futures — agreements between two parties to make a sale at a fixed date in the future but for a price agreed upon in the present. A seller who predicts the value of the product will go down agrees to sell the product in the future for the current price. A buyer who predicts the value of the product will go up agrees to buy the product in the future for the current price.

According to BYU economics associate professor Scott Bradford, the value of Bitcoin has proved volatile in the past, which has hindered its ability to expand. In fact, in 2017, CNN reported that Bitcoin valuations have fluctuated drastically between under one dollar and over $18,000 since 2009.

Bitcoin’s appearance on the NYSE allows potential investors to hedge their bets and adds a level of stability to this volatile currency, according to the MIT Technology Review.

Bradford said this affiliation with the NYSE could also increase Bitcoin’s credibility with the public.

“(Bitcoin) has attracted shady characters such as drug dealers and other criminals looking to move large amounts of money over national borders without scrutiny,” Bradford said. “They can do this because transactions are anonymous. Trading on a futures exchange requires regulatory approval, so that does bring legitimacy.”

The first Bitcoin future on the NYSE traded for $10,115, and the payouts will be paid out in actual Bitcoin the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday night.