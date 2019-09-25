The BYU-Utah rivalry will be put on hold for two years in 2022 and 2023, athletics director Tom Holmoe announced on Sept. 23. (Addie Blacker)

Football rivals BYU and Utah will take a two-year break from their previously scheduled series in 2022 and 2023, the two teams announced on Sept. 23. In addition, BYU will play UCF and Rice in upcoming seasons.

The change to the agreement comes as Utah looks to finalize a home-and-home series with a Southeastern Conference opponent during those seasons, according to a BYU press release. This series, though not officially announced by the two universities, will reportedly be between the University of Utah and the University of Florida.

“Utah approached us about an opportunity they have and we agreed to work with them,” BYU athletics director Tom Holmoe said in a press release.

As part of the changes, the teams agreed to extend the rivalry series from 2025-2028. With previously scheduled games in 2020, 2021 and 2024, the Cougars and Utes will meet seven times in the next nine seasons.

Utah athletics director Mark Harlan said continuing the long-standing rivalry is a priority.



The BYU defensive line meets the Utah offensive line on Aug. 29 during BYU’s 30-12 season-opening loss to the Utes. (Addie Blacker)

“We each share the intention to continue this great rivalry in football and across all of our teams for many years to come,” he said in a press release.

BYU also announced two new series with the University of Central Florida and Rice University in a press release on Sept. 24.

BYU will play UCF in Orlando on Nov. 11, 2023, while the Cougars will host the Knights at home on Aug. 31, 2024.

BYU and UCF have met twice in school history, splitting the series 1-1. BYU won the inaugural matchup 24-17 in Provo in 2011, and UCF won the second game 31-24 in overtime in Houston in 2014.

UCF recently had its 27-game regular-season winning streak snapped by Pittsburgh on Sept. 21 with a 35-34 loss. UCF hasn’t lost a regular-season home game since Nov. 19, 2016 when it lost 35-20 to Tulsa.

The Cougars will host Rice University in Provo on Sept. 29, 2023, while the Cougars will play at Rice Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025.

BYU and Rice have also met twice in school history, splitting the series 1-1. BYU defeated Rice in 1996, in Provo, by a score of 49-0 on route to a 14-1 record and a No. 5 national ranking. Rice evened the series with a 27-14 win at Rice Stadium in 1997.