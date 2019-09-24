BYU student killed by car while longboarding

A student at Brigham Young University died Sunday evening after colliding with a car while riding a longboard near the west side of campus.



22-year-old Jonathan Godoy Morales was an international student from Chile. BYU students are now even more concerned about their safety walking on the streets.



David Clawson, a junior at BYU said, “In Provo, you want to be cautious of when you are walking down the street to use the sidewalks. Some drivers don’t always see you. You want to make sure you see them and they see you before crossing the road.”

Jonathon Morales was riding a longboard west on Stadium Avenue when a four-door sedan was driving southbound on Canyon Road around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday.



The student was thrown several feet after hitting the car. Police say that the driver did not notice the student before the crash. Investigators are still determining how the collision occurred.



Matthew Smith, a sophomore at BYU said, “As a driver, I get annoyed at the people who cross the street. This is because when you try to get to class and school, people just keep walking and walking and walking and don’t ever stop for you.”



Utah’s Violence & Injury Prevention Program says that each year in Utah, 30 pedestrians are hit and killed by a car and another 785 are hospitalized or treated in an emergency department after being in a crash with a motor vehicle.



The student was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.



If you are driving on the road, make sure to look out for pedestrians. Pedestrians, make sure you look both ways before crossing the road.