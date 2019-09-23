The Mighty Baker returns to The Food Network

The Mighty Baker, Provo’s own Pete Tidwell, is returning to The Food Network for this season of “The Halloween Baking Championship.” He will compete against seven other contestants for a $25,000 prize.

Pete is no rookie when it comes to Food Network’s competition shows. He took part in and won two episodes of “Cake Wars”, one in 2016 and the other in 2017. “The Halloween Baking Championship” consists of six episodes. The first episode airs tonight at 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time, 8:00 pm Central Standard Time.

In addition to this new show, Pete is currently working on bringing his new studio together. The Mighty Baker Cake Creation Studio is set to open in November and will be located in The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo, UT. This will be a fun place for people to learn to bake and decorate cakes from the Mighty Baker himself.