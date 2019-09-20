Football history between BYU and Washington

For the second year in a row, the BYU football team will face off against a ranked Washington team Saturday afternoon.

Saturday’s meeting with be the 11th all-time between the Huskies and the Cougars, and marks 34 years since the first time the teams played back in 1985.

In a match-up of teams that finished first and second in the 1984 end of season rankings, the Cougars hammered the Huskies in the teams’ first-ever meeting in Provo in 1985. The blowout eliminated any doubt about who the real champions of 1984 were, as BYU went on to a 31-3 win over Washington.

After Washington won four out of five meetings between the teams from 1986 to 1999, BYU earned another win over the Huskies in a 2008 match-up in Seattle, but not without controversy.

Washington quarterback Jake Locker scored with just two seconds remaining but was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, a penalty that led to a blocked PAT and a win for the Cougars.

Two years later, the two teams met again in Provo as quarterback Riley Nelson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead BYU to a 23-17 win over the Huskies.



Eight years later, in 2018, the Cougars and Huskies met again in Seattle, but this match-up was all Washington. The Huskies scored early and often on their way to a 35-7 win over the Cougars.

2018’s win gave the Huskies a 6-4 lead in the all-time series, but the Cougars will look to make it 6-5 Saturday afternoon.

